CONGRESSWOMAN STACEY PLASKETT ANNOUNCES $75 MILLION GRANT FOR VITEMA For Recovery Efforts
Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett released the following statement regarding a $75 million grant for VITEMA from FEMA to go towards the rebuilding of the U.S. Virgin Islands associated with Hurricanes Maria and Irma:
“Today, I am pleased to announce a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The gra…
