Ocean Exploration Trust and the Nautilus Exploration Program explore Earth’s oceans, seeking new discoveries in geology, biology, and archaeology while conducting scientific exploration of the seafloor. While surveying the Puerto Rico Trench, researchers got closeups of rare deep-sea sharks.

The Nautilus team is underway for NA162, a 10-day transit mapping expedition to fill gaps in seafloor bathymetry data between Sidney, BC, and Honolulu, Hawai'i.