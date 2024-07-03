Submitted July 2nd, 2024: by Senator-at-large Angel Bolques Jr. Bolques is a politician in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He’s a member of the Democratic Party and served in his current role since July 2022.

U.S. Virgin Islands – Today, we come together to celebrate Emancipation Day, a day that holds deep meaning for all of us in the Virgin Islands. This year marks the 176th anniversary of the emancipation of enslaved Africans in our territory – a milestone that forever changed the course of our history.

"Emancipation Day is a powerful reminder of the bravery and strength of our ancestors," said Senator Bolques. "Their fight for freedom and justice continues to inspire us as we work toward a future where everyone enjoys equality and opportunity."

This Emancipation Day arrives as we face various challenges in our territory community. Senator Bolques stresses the importance of unity and action in honoring our ancestors' sacrifices. "We must also renew our commitment to tackling the social, economic, and political issues that affect us today. By standing together, we can achieve the true essence of emancipation and progress."

Senator Bolques encourages everyone to join in the events and activities planned across the territory to honor Emancipation Day. These gatherings offer a chance to learn about our rich history and celebrate our cultural heritage. "As your Senator-At-Large, I am dedicated to advocating for justice, equality, and economic empowerment for all Virgin Islanders," Bolques affirmed. "Together, we can create a brighter future that honors the dreams and sacrifices of those who fought for our freedom."