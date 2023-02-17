Audio pulled from the Senate Energy Committee hearing

Washington D.C.𑁋During his opening remarks, Governor Albert Bryan Jr., highlighted expanding cost-sharing waivers for federal grants, rum cover-over, health care disparities, resistance by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in restarting the refinery, addressed energy issues and requested assistance from Congress in mitigating those challenges to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Governor Bryan speaks with Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) after the committee hearing.

“We already have the money; it’s already been allotted and allocated. We just need cooperation between our federal government divisions,” Bryan said to committee members.

Senators noted the purpose of this hearing was to discuss the state of U.S. territories through the lens of their elected governors.

