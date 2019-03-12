Sen. Sarauw Releases 10 Months Worth of Transparency Reports, Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory Publishes First Newsletter
St. Thomas — Senator Sarauw has released ten months of transparency reports. The reports detail Sarauw’s work while in office and also include financial reports from her office starting from April 2018 to January 2019.
In January, State of the Territory News published a story after the senator’s transparency reports stopped surfacing for several months. …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.