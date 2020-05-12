Sen. Gittens: Virgin Islanders need stimulus funds Checks must be processed immediately
Senator Kenneth L. Gittens called the Administration’s apparent plan to distribute Coronavirus stimulus checks on a staggered schedule a disservice to the people of the Virgin Islands. The St. Croix Senator remains concerned about both the timeline for distributing these payments and the methodology employed. “Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Ec…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.