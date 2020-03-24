Sen. Frett-Gregory Presses Bryan & Plaskett to Prioritize Earned Income & Child Tax in Coronavirus Response
St. Thomas 𑁋 Senator Donna Frett-Gregory has revisited her stance on the territory’s Earned Income & Child Tax as officials in the territory fight to reduce the financial damage to the local economy in light of the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus, also known as Covid-19.
Frett-Gregory is calling on Governor Albert Bryan Jr. and Congresswoman …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.