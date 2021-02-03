Schumer & McConnell agree to power-sharing resolution for a 50-50 Senate
Charlotte Amalie 𑁋 After weeks of negotiations over power-sharing rules, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that he had reached a deal with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The agreement will set the rules for a new Democratic majority.
The so-called organizing resolution will govern how the Senate will conduct business with a 50-50 …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.