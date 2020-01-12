Rumor: Former Governor Roy Lester Schneider Did Not Die This Weekend
St. Thomas 𑁋 A rumor stating that former Governor Roy Lester Scheider passed this weekend began circulating and was swiftly debunked by friends and family. Scheider, who served the U.S. Virgin Islands as the fifth elected governor from January 5, 1995, to January 4, 1999.
He was the fifth elected governor of that territory and the 26th overall, serving …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.