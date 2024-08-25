Richmond Power Plant Experiencing Reduced Capacity, WAPA Announces Scheduled Rotations (Audio Update)
Moments ago, WAPA announced scheduled rotations for electrical service for customers in St. Croix. Outages both scheduled and unscheduled are occurring at both of WAPA's power plants.
Today’s release about electrical interruptions in St. Croix included a single sentence about the Richmond Power Plant’s current status and an audio file for media organizations to distribute.
On Saturday, the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority announced a scheduled electrical service interruption for today. WAPA’s communications team published information about impacted feeders and a timeline for full restoration. Sunday’s outage will allow crews to safely work in a manhole to restore electric services to businesses on Main Street following Tropical Storm Ernesto’s impact.
Customers in the St. Thomas—St. John district on the following feeders will be impacted:
Feeder 6B (portion)
Feeder 7B
Feeder 8B
Feeder 9B
Feeder 10B
Yacht Haven Grande