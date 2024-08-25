Today’s release about electrical interruptions in St. Croix included a single sentence about the Richmond Power Plant’s current status and an audio file for media organizations to distribute.

On Saturday, the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority announced a scheduled electrical service interruption for today. WAPA’s communications team published information about impacted feeders and a timeline for full restoration. Sunday’s outage will allow crews to safely work in a manhole to restore electric services to businesses on Main Street following Tropical Storm Ernesto’s impact.

Customers in the St. Thomas—St. John district on the following feeders will be impacted:

Feeder 6B (portion)

Feeder 7B

Feeder 8B

Feeder 9B

Feeder 10B

Yacht Haven Grande

