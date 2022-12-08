U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan Jr.

Earlier this summer, Governor Albert Bryan Jr. submitted a proposed measure to the 34th Legislature to increase the amount of funding available from $25 million to $40 million for retroactive wages. Senators approved the measure after Bryan said updated revenue forecasts from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) enabled him to increase the amount of money available.

A statement from Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory's office says that an amendment to pay government employees and retirees owed retroactive wages from FY1990 through FY2001 on an equal percentage received unanimous adoption during a legislative session in August. Testifying before lawmakers, director of the OMB Jenifer O’Neal said the plan was to pay $40 million in retroactive payments at a flat $3,700.

Asked about the Inflation Reduction Act President Joe Biden signed this summer, the Frett-Gregory said, “The Inflation Reduction Act is important to the territory. We have a large aging population living on a fixed income, and lowering the cost of prescription drugs helps our residents. It also [allows] seniors to have a sense of relief in knowing they don’t have to decide whether to fill their prescriptions.”

The government’s current obligation to repay retroactive wages is about $175 million, and Governor Bryan’s proposal would reduce that amount by $40 million.

Government House announced in the summer of 2019 that it had paid down past debt owed to the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA). The government advanced more than $8 million, and Bryan said he directed WAPA to apply to the remaining $2.3 million owed by hospitals and the Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA). Government House also paid bills owed by departments and agencies within the executive branch.

As a result of these payments, the Government of the Virgin Islands had a credit balance of just over $2 million in August of 2019 applied towards future WAPA services.

At the time, Executive Director Lawrence Kupfer acknowledged the payments from the Government of the Virgin Islands as a welcomed improvement. “I made a commitment to call for the appropriation of at least $25 million per year each year to address retroactive wages owed to government employees. On July 12th, I submitted legislation to the 34th Legislature to effectuate the first such payment,” Bryan said in a statement. “I am working closely with Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory and Senate Vice President Novelle Francis, who have championed this cause and are supporting me in this endeavor. However, in looking at our projected revenues and expenditures, I sent correspondence to the Legislature earlier today asking for that appropriation to be changed to $40 million.”

The statement added that she thought it would be unfair and ineffective for all retroactive payments to be disbursed equally without considering the total amounts owed. With the adoption of amendment 34-620, money owed to government employees and retirees should receive an equal percentage of 22.8% of their retroactive wages.

Frett-Gregory also requested that the OMB director revisit the $10 million retroactive wage appropriation for retirees 65 and over and pay the approximately $2.8 million remaining on an equal percentage rate basis. “The Government of the Virgin Islands is not a for-profit corporation, any surplus in the fiscal year must be used to pay outstanding obligations, and it is my responsibility as the people’s representative to ensure that we make our employees and retirees whole,” she added.

And in late August, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett released a statement after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs approved a payment of approximately $226,165,037 to the U.S. Virgin Islands and $70,398,471 to Guam. The advance payments represent the 2023 estimated rum tax cover-over payments for the USVI and 2023 federal income tax.

After Hurricanes Irma and Maria, members of Congress representing the territories negotiated a five-year increase of the cover over to $13.25 in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 (P.L. 115-123). This public law gave the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico unprecedented funding to rebuild the territories. Plaskett’s office noted that the temporary increase expired in December 2021.

With new federal laws and disaster aid converging, the U.S. Virgin Islands is in an economic environment unlike any other in modern times. In 2019, Government House launched a transparency tool, allowing the public to view the territory’s spending and cash on hand over time. On the transparency.vi.gov website, the territory’s 2022 revenue sits at $3.2 billion𑁋a combination of federal grants, tax collection, and other revenue streams.

F.Y. 2023-2024 Executive Budget:

More than $16 million in public employee wage increases.

Funding for over 1,200 new and vacant positions across all agencies for F.Y. 2023.

$2 million to fund the Office of Disaster Recovery.

$225,000 to support the Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

$1.8 million for expansion of the GVI Financial Fellows internship program.

Full integration of the EMS staff from the Department of Health to the VI Fire Service.

An additional $2 million in funding to the Judicial branch for salary increases.

$25 million in F.Y. 2023 and F.Y. 2024 in retroactive wages owed to retirees.

$5 million to be deposited in the Rainy-Day Fund to continue building cash reserves for potential future downturns.

$5 million in the Transportation Trust Fund to allow for road maintenance, which is the fund’s purpose.

In his executive budget proposal, Bryan included legislation to approve adult-use cannabis, hoping to unlock a new industry in the Virgin Islands.