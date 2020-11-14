Read the Full Revised Organic Act of 1954 (U.S. Virgin Islands)
Charlotte Amalie 𑁋The Revised Organic Act of the Virgin Islands is a United States federal law that repealed and replaced the Virgin Islands’ previous Organic Act. It was passed on July 22, 1954, by the U.S. Congress to act as the basis for law in the United States Virgin Islands. Like other organic acts, it functions as a constitution for a territory …
