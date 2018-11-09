Why is November So Wet in the Virgin Islands?
St. Thomas — Were the torrential rains we saw yesterday on all three islands normal? The rain was normal, the flooding wasn’t. Most of us remember last year after hurricanes Irma and Maria struck the territory, the following weeks of recovery were met with heavy rains. On some days, even hampering the operations of WAPA, Viya and government agencies con…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.