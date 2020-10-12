Puerto Rican Citizen Releases Song Honoring VI-PR Friendship Day
Charlotte Amalie 𑁋 The second Monday in October marks a day when two U.S. territories in the Caribbean celebrate a shared, and oft revisited recounting of history. Today, October 12th, 2020 marks the 56th observation of Virgin Islands – Puerto Rico Friendship Day. The date was chosen to coincide with Columbus Day, as “an appropriate day for commemorati…
