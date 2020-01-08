President Trump Approves Emergency Declaration for Puerto Rico After Destructive Earthquakes
St. Thomas 𑁋 On Tuesday, President Donald J. Trump approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico and ordered federal assistance to supplement local response efforts after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the southern area of the island.
Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes killed …
