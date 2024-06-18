Share this postPresident Biden Holds a Bilateral Meeting with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of NATOwww.sottvi.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPresident Biden Holds a Bilateral Meeting with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of NATOBiden's meeting with NATO's Secretary General comes after the U.S. and other nations expanded the alliance to 32 sovereign nations, adding Finland and Sweden following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Mint TeamJun 18, 2024Share this postPresident Biden Holds a Bilateral Meeting with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of NATOwww.sottvi.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postPresident Biden Holds a Bilateral Meeting with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of NATOwww.sottvi.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePreviousNext