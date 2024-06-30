In April, Senator-At-Large Angel Bolques Jr. toured the Eaton Arecibo Micro Grid in Puerto Rico. At the end of the visit, his office’s press releases over the coming months highlighted the significance of this pioneering clean energy project.

Building a Cleaner Grid

In press statements released throughout the year, including social media posts, Bolques said he “had an informative and insightful site visit to the Arecibo Micro Grid” along with regional and national partners.

The Eaton Arecibo project is the largest clean energy microgrid in Puerto Rico, designed to withstand Category 5 hurricanes. As Eaton embarks on constructing a second microgrid at its Las Piedras manufacturing facility, the future of Puerto Rico's energy resilience looks brighter.

This venture aligns with Eaton's long-term vision of reducing carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, showcasing a steadfast commitment to a sustainable future for Puerto Rico.

“My office successfully organized site visits to the Arecibo Micro Grid in Puerto Rico with the director of energy for focused field discussions centered on enhancing energy resilience through innovative microgrid technology,” Bolques said. “This facility boasts a 5MW solar array and a 1.1MW battery storage system, designed to cut energy costs by 25% while boosting grid reliability in areas vulnerable to natural disasters.”

The visit featured a ribbon-cutting at Eaton’s new facility, marking a major step forward in resilient clean energy solutions for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Bolques said he networked with industry leaders like Mike Yelton, President, Electrical Sector of Eaton; Victor Mojica, Project Manager - Arecibo Micro Grid, Matt Barnes, Head of Enel Energy Systems America; esteemed Puerto Rican Senators, Omar J. Marrero Díaz, Secretary of State of Puerto Rico, Manuel Laboy Rivera, Secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce and Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company, Agustín F. Carbó, Director of the Puerto Rico Grid Recovery and Modernization Team at the DOE; Harold Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer and Executive Vice President, Eaton Business System, and Thomas "Tommy" E. Kierce, APR, Director of Business Development at Lord Construction Group, Inc. underscored the collaborative effort towards sustainable energy development.

The senator said the visit exemplifies the potential of microgrids in transforming energy infrastructure, setting a powerful precedent for future initiatives. It promises a brighter, more sustainable future for the Caribbean and demonstrates the critical role of advanced energy solutions in building a resilient energy landscape. Bolques toured the site with Virgin Islands Director of Energy Kyle Fleming. Fleming, who is also the Governing Board Chair at WAPA. Fleming is a key player in the USVI’s years-long energy transformation.

WAPA is now in the early stages of building energy infrastructure to support microgrids in the USVI. Microgrids are small-scale power grids that receive and/or produce power from renewable energy sources, energy storage devices, and other power generation units, such as the main power plant.

Last June, after announcing progress by WAPA on a future microgrids for Saint John, the Virgin Islands Office of Disaster Recovery said the territory's brush with extreme weather demonstrates the need for microgrid technology. Government officials said it would enhance the resilience of the authority’s local energy supply by providing backup power during grid failures, such as loss of generation at the Richmond power plant on Saint Croix or the Randolph Harley power plant on Saint Thomas, or outages caused by vehicle accidents or overgrown trees. Further, microgrids can also operate independently and continue supplying electricity to critical areas—for instance, hospitals during a tropical storm—improving reliability and reducing service disruptions.

"The Eaton Arecibo project, with its 5MW solar plus 1.1MW battery storage microgrid, is a testament to what is possible when innovation meets determination. Seeing firsthand how this technology operates gives me great hope for the future of the Virgin Islands' energy landscape," Bolques stated.

The Future of Government Services

The Bolques Bulletin May-June 2024 Edition, published by the senator’s team, shared recent accomplishments and a Knowledge24 discussion with global tech leaders about cybersecurity and digital information.

“I recently attended Knowledge24, networking with global tech leaders and discussing cybersecurity, medical technology, and digital transformation,” Bolques said. “Alongside Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. and Director Ross, we gained insights that promise significant advancements for the Virgin Islands. We're excited about the potential of these technologies to transform our government's operations and service delivery. Moving forward, I am eager to finalize legislative work on cybersecurity and drive digital transformation initiatives that will revolutionize service in our territory. The path ahead is promising, and we are dedicated to turning these opportunities into tangible benefits for our people and the technological empowerment of the Virgin Islands.”

His team also publishes bimestrial newsletters.

Horse Racing Returns & Tribute to Clinton E. Phipps

The territory’s at-large-senator shared excitement about the grand opening of the renovated track on Saint Thomas and a Humanitarian Award for Clinton E. Phipps.

“I recently attended the grand opening of the renewed Clinton E. Phipps track, marking the exciting return of horse racing to the Virgin Islands. During the event, we witnessed an inspiring moment as the Phipps family received the Humanitarian Award posthumously awarded to Mr. Clinton E. Phipps,” Bolques said. “This prestigious recognition celebrates Mr. Phipps’ dedication to V.I. Horse Racing and his extensive humanitarian efforts. Mr. Phipps' commitment to "The Sport of Kings" and his service to the community have left an enduring legacy that will be remembered for generations. It was a privilege to meet his son, Mr. Clayton Phipps at this event, reinforcing the lasting impact of his family’s legacy. Congratulations to the Phipps family and the bright future of horse racing in our Caribbean region.”