Postmaster General tells Congress, “Get used to me,” as delays & financial losses mount
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy apologized for service delays during his testimony before the House Oversight Committee last week. But he warned that the U.S. Postal Service is “in a death spiral.” Get used to me,” DeJoy said during testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform in late February after being asked how long he intended to re…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.