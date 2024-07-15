In late June, Plaskett, a Ranking Member of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, sent a letter to Jim Jordan, Chairman of the Committee on the Judiciary, a broad plan to dismantle the nation’s “democracy and threaten the American people through Trump and the Heritage Foundation’s Presidential Transition Plan, popularly called - Project 2025.”

“In my letter to Chairman Jordan, I request that the select subcommittee examine, investigate, and hold public hearing(s) on a clear and present danger to our federal system - what is known as the Presidential Transition Plan or, more commonly, Project 2025. This plan’s architects wish to impose a dictatorial revolution on the American People through the Project. This is an explicit plan by some of the closest policymakers and advisors to former President Donald J. Trump to organize an oppressive authoritarian state upon the re-election of Donald Trump to office in January 2025. Project 2025 is a plan to weaponize the federal government, and I request that this select subcommittee hold a hearing to take its threats seriously,” Plaskett wrote in a press release.