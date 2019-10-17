Plaskett: ‘Today we lost the earthly man, Elijah Cummings’
Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett’s office released a heartfelt statement after the passing of Rep. Elijah E. Cummings before sunrise on Thursday. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, was a Baltimore attorney and civil rights advocate with a long history of fighting for equality. Cummings served in Maryland’s legislature before representing his home state in the U.S. H…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.