Plaskett Says Virgin Islands has Received a Waiver for SNAP Benefits Until May
St. Thomas 𑁋 Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett announced in a statement that the U.S. Virgin Islands has received a waiver to provide SNAP benefits through May 31, 2020. According to the Virgin Islands Department of Health, the territory has 17 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of Sunday evening with no fatalities reported.
The delegate representing the Virgin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.