Plaskett says Trump declined to testify because his impeachment trial wasn’t “wild” enough
As House impeachment managers narrowed their sights on President Donald Trump’s legal defense’s vulnerable areas, the Senate voted to allow witnesses today. The impeachment argued that Trump’s January 6 rally, which happened just before a violent mob of Trump loyalists, breached the Capitol Building as lawmakers and former Vice President Pence worked to…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.