Plaskett on Release of Trump Tax Returns by House Democrats

Charlotte Amalie𑁋The House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to make six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns public. On CNN’s This Morning, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, a panel member, discussed the gravity of House Democrats’ decision to make Trump’s tax returns public.

Plaskett is a delegate representing the U.S. Virgin Islands and served as a member on the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Oversight Committee during Trump’s presidency. In 2019, she questioned Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, under oath during a House hearing.

Committee members added that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) failed to audit Trump’s tax returns while he was in office until House members inquired. Democrats said they found the IRS failed to follow internal rules for presidents.

The IRS began the audit process of Trump’s taxes on April 3, 2019.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal noted that the IRS began complying with its policy for U.S. presidents the same day it received a letter from his office𑁋April 3, 2019.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., talks to the media after their committee voted on whether to publicly release years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns during a hearing on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. From left are Rep. Steven Horsford, D-NV., Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., Neal, Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., and Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Plaskett said the only way for Congress to determine if Trump received financial benefits for himself is through the “mandatory audit process.” She added that “Republicans, when they were empowered in 2014, were taking money away from the IRS. And we know that the IRS has not been able to do audits, particularly on very complex individual taxes.”

“In the case of the Trump years, there was only one time when the mandatory audit was triggered, and that was when Chairman Neal wrote a letter,” Ways and Means Democrat Judy Chu (Calif.) said during a press conference on Wednesday.

“There is something clearly wrong here,” Chu said. House Democrats familiar with the president’s tax filings said they found Trump paid $0 in income tax in 2020.

Earlier today, the House passed the Presidential Tax Filing and Audit Transparency Act of 2022 with bipartisan support. “This legislation will put guardrails in place to right the wrongs the Ways and Means Committee uncovered earlier this week and ensure the tax code is applied evenly and fairly to all, even the president,” Chairman Neal tweeted.

In her feature with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Plaskett said lawmakers should “recognize that regular Americans are much more likely to be audited.”