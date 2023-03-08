Audio provided by Google.

Washington D.C.𑁋On February 27th, the Delegate to Congress representing the at-large congressional district in the U.S. Virgin Islands shared remarks on a controversial National Park Service land swap proposal on St. John.

The land swap would clear a path for constructing a new state-of-the-art public school on the island. Still, the proposal risks alienating ancestral St. Johnians and blunting their access to lands colonized by European nations like Denmark and, eventually, the United States when it purchased the Danish West Indies in 1917.

Since then, the expansion of the National Park Service on the island of St. John has accelerated, with wealthy landowners donating land to the park.

“While the National Park Service plays a vital role in preserving the natural and cultural resources and facilitating outdoor recreation throughout the nation, I must acknowledge that the relationship between the people of the Virgin Islands and the National Park Service has not always been and is not the best,” Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett said in floor remarks. “On St. Croix, the park sits on some of our most sacred ground, and it is incumbent on them to appreciate and preserve that, of course, which is important, but also to make it accessible to those of us who are living there.”

Plaskett and Senator-at-Large Angel Bolques Jr. recently held a town hall discussing the land swap for St. John. The final decision on any new development can only move forward with the support of Governor Albert Bryan Jr. and the National Park Service.

“While my office can advocate for the people of the Virgin Islands𑁋presently, my office, and Congress is not a party to the agreement𑁋the land exchange between the Governor of the Virgin Islands and the National Park Service seems to be going through,” Plaskett added. “While I may not always agree with our governor, in this instance, I recognize that he is between a rock and a hard place presently, as Virgin Islanders are quickly approaching their deadline for using Federal funding to rebuild the school. As we all know, the National Park Service process takes time.”

Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Bryan’s powers as governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands grant him the authority to approve the land swap on St. John.

With the clock ticking, Bryan has a choice to make.

He could listen to the voices of ancestral St. Johnians and find a new way, though it may take longer, and the cost may be significantly higher. Alternatively, he could approve the swap, which could weaken his administration’s standing with St. Johnians, who’ve ceded land to the National Park Service for decades.

The move would alter the course of St. John’s public education system but could make it more difficult for his administration to use the momentum and safety of public support.

St. Johnians are split on supporting a deal that could change the landscape of the federal government’s access to once locally controlled lands Plaskett and Bolques used their town hall to gauge the public’s response.

“Tek It Or Leave It”

During a recent groundbreaking ceremony to construct the new Arthur A. Richards pre-K-8th grade school on St. Croix, Bryan urged residents to act now to provide a school for students on St. John.

“When I hear what is going on St. John with people protesting against the land swap and the school, I remember we’ve been talking about that school for 20 years,” Bryan said. “The fact of the matter is that we have to consider the options that are before us when we move forward. We can’t consider options that are not before us.”

“I don’t like the fact that we have to swap out land with the National Park. Who likes that?” Bryan continued. “But guess what, it’s either do that now or do nothing at all. And that’s what we have to remember, it’s either that, or nothing at all. Because we’ll be sitting and spinning our wheels and wishing on the wind that it will happen, and 40 years from now when this new school is falling apart, we still won’t have one on St. John.”

Bryan has no more elections to win. His ambitious plan to transform the territory through major capital projects continues to gain speed. St. John’s delayed construction of a new school may be a bump in the road if his administration plays the right cards.

But the cards stacked in his deck are complicated, and only a handful of plays remain.

Bryan, appearing to be worlds away from some of his most anti-colonial constituents on St. John, proposed projects like marinas that residents largely rejected at town halls.

In late February, Plaskett announced an extension for the public comment period on the St. John Land Exchange. Her office also shared an extension for public comment on the Caneel Bay Area Redevelopment and Management Environmental Assessment.