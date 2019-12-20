Plaskett on House Manager Role 𑁋 “I’m Able to Go Up Against Whomever”
Earlier this month, Rep. Stacey Plaskett wrote a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be considered for a role as a House Manager in the upcoming Senate trial. Buzzfeed News reported about the letter on Tuesday with Plaskett adding that “the party says that black women are the base and our primary support, and there are five black women in the House …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.