Plaskett: ‘I Encourage all Veterans in the Virgin Islands to Register for Healthcare’
This op-ed is a submission from the Office of Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett in support of expanded healthcare services for Virgin Islands Veterans, access to home loan and rental programs and voting rights for residents from U.S. territories who’ve served at the command of the President of the United States.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.