Washington D.C.—On the heels of a fifth term, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, the delegate representing the U.S. Virgin Islands’ at-large congressional district, pleaded with Republican colleagues in an Instagram post to “stop the infighting.”

Plaskett rebuked the ongoing civil war gripping the Republican party, saying on Wednesday, “Mr. Speaker, the work of Congress, and particularly the House of Representatives, is to advance the well-being, security, and economic growth of the American people.”

After the January 6 Capitol Insurrection, she became the first delegate from a U.S. territory to serve as an impeachment manager. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Plaskett as the ranking member Thursday to the Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

The former impeachment manager will now be the top Democrat on a committee formed by Republicans who say they distrust the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice. “I am thankful for this opportunity to serve our country and protect the integrity and soundness of our democracy as the Ranking Member of the Select Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government. The Republican’s attempt to derail the federal government’s obligation to investigate and conduct due process on actions, organizations and individuals that threaten our republic and create an anti-democratic environment will be met with strong resistance by myself and my Democratic colleagues on the subcommittee,” a statement from Plaskett’s office read. “I am committed to doing the difficult, but necessary work of the committee with the collaboration of a stellar group of Democratic Members. We are grateful for the ex-officio support and guidance of Representative Jerry Nadler (NY-12) who has steered the ship so well on the Judiciary Committee.”

This story was updated with a statement from Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett’s office.