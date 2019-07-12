Petition to Remove Statue of Danish King from Emancipation Garden Gains Momentum
A petition to remove the bust of King Christian IX from the grounds of Emancipation Garden and replace it with the bust of emancipator Moses General Buddhoe Gottlieb has been signed by over 300 supporters since Emancipation Day.
At the time of this article’s posting, there were a total of 350 signatures spanning from the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British…
