When State of the Territory News launched in early 2017, I had high hopes and grand expectations for the future of media in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

My hopes and expectations for a robust media landscape remain unchanged.

Earlier this month, the Internal Revenue Service determined Spearmint Studios exempt from federal income tax under Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 501(c)(3).

Spearmint Studios is now a charitable private organization.

Now, donors can deduct contributions to State of the Territory News under IRC Section 170. We also qualify for tax-deductible bequests, transfers, or gifts under Sections 2055, 2106, or 2522.

You can view our contributions and expenses over time through Open Collective. Open Collective is an organization that provides communities with the tools for sustainability they need to be transparent, financially independent, and thrive while making an impact.

Our renewed mission will expand on our work producing, acquiring, and distributing news and educational content for the public. In 2024 and beyond, we’ll cover technology, culture, and climate action in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

With your help, we can expand access to educational content for Americans living in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands.

I’ve been afraid to write for several years, so here’s to the first baby steps on a new journey.