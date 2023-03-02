Audio provided by Google.

Washington D.C.𑁋Back from The Hague, Special Counsel Jack Smith, the special prosecutor investigating former president Donald Trump’s connection to the January 6 Capitol insurrection and his mishandling of classified documents, subpoenaed former Vice President Mike Pence. Last year, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith to oversee an investigation into Trump after he announced his third presidential bid.

To recap, on January 6, 2021, after losing the presidential election to President Joe Biden, Trump tried to convince Pence to refuse to certify ballots from certain states. When Pence refused, Trump incited a mop of his supporters who descended on the U.S. Capitol with chants to kill the vice president and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Now embroiled in the most extensive criminal investigation in its history, DOJ continues to chip away at the firewall created by Trump allies trying to shield him from legal exposure. Now ramping up his investigation, Smith seeks to compel Pence to tell his version of January 6 under oath. Pence is refusing to cooperate with the subpoena, and in return, Smith’s office asked a federal judge to compel the former vice president to answer questions under oath.

Pence’s Argument is Fascinating but Frivolous

Lawyers for Pence argue the U.S. Senate’s speech or debate clause shields him from providing testimony. An excerpt from the clause reads, “They shall in all Cases, except Treason, Felony and Breach of the Peace, be privileged from Arrest during their Attendance at the Session of their respective Houses.”

His lawyers’ argument about immunity is frivolous. Last year, Senator Lindsey Graham presented a similar legal argument to avoid a grand jury appearance and lost. Pence ignores that on January 6th, there were hundreds of felonies committed at the Capitol by insurrectionists who breached the grounds and halted the peaceful transfer of power.

His lawyers will have to explain how Pence performed official duties of the Senate while a violent mob his boss incited searched for him. The former vice president even wrote a book about the events of that day and made money from twisting the narrative to repair his image. It would seem Pence waived his right to avoid testifying by writing a bestseller.

His argument against testifying before a federal grand jury is absurd and cowardly.

In July, Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, testified before a federal grand jury. Short testified in response to a subpoena for about two to three hours, though it was unclear what he told the grand jury or whether he produced documents.

His testimony added to the sprawling two-year investigation the U.S. Justice Department has pursued. Federal agents arrested more than one thousand people connected to the January 6 Capitol insurrection. And as of mid-February, nearly five-hundred people pleaded guilty, and four members of the Oath Keepers𑁋a right-wing extremist organization𑁋were convicted of seditious conspiracy after plotting to use force to overthrow the United States government.

The Chameleon Dance

On MSNBC in February, an analyst said Pence seemed to be playing a game of “chameleon” with his current argument. Pence, a man who rarely shows emotion, appeared visibly uncomfortable in a television interview following the discovery of classified documents at his Indiana home.

In 2021, former federal Judge Michael Luttig advised Pence regarding the presidential electors and his ceremonial role in certifying the 2020 presidential election. Luttig’s opinion helped Pence and his team with a legal argument he presented to the president on January 6.

Luttig recently wrote a scathing op-ed in the New York Times dismissing Pence’s argument of immunity under the speech or debate clause, calling it a “dangerous gambit.” Why Pence would choose to protect a man who wanted him dead is some real American Horror Story sh𑁋.

This Moment In Virgin Islands History

In August 2019, Trump called off a planned presidential visit to Denmark after the prime minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, publicly rejected his request for the United States to purchase Greenland. Denmark today is still recognized as a superpower of the seas, which makes it one the largest shipping nations in the world.

At the time, the mainstream news outlets didn’t capture the full context behind Trump’s request. None of the media coverage included mentions or footnotes about Denmark selling the Danish West Indies a century ago to the United States.

Trump’s interest in purchasing the island sounded odd or random to some. However, military analysts point out that Greenland would be considered the crown jewel for any nation bordering the arctic or Siberia. The melting arctic has drawn countries like Russia, China, the United States, and its NATO allies closer to conflict. With polar ice retreating each year, Trump's tantrum for control over Greenland may become a footnote in history if Russia’s war in Ukraine escalates into NATO territory.

It was hard to see all the elements driving Trump at any given moment. But after a failed insurrection and Trump’s cold-hearted praise of President Putin’s bloody invasion of Ukraine, I understand the danger we would face if Trump ever regained power.

A trail of crumbs leads us to who Trump will be if he wins the presidency in 2024. Democrats and Republicans laid a compelling case in their investigation into January 6, and it's not too late to heed their warning.

Trump’s actions show he will once again be a lawless American president. But this time with a new thirst for conquering foreign nations. If he wins in 2024, U.S. territories will face an unimpeachable, un-indictable, unrestrained president in the same arena as Putin and Xi Jinping. He’ll have his big button back as he taunts world leaders. And the territories will be powerless to vote for an alternative in 2024.

Ironically, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett—who serves in a Caribbean territory the United States purchased from Denmark—played a crucial role in Trump’s second impeachment.

With American democracy facing domestic threats and judicial setbacks, Democrats tasked a West Indian woman with cleaning up the mess. Years ago, Trump reportedly floated the idea of selling Puerto Rico. This time around, he could simply refuse to order his military to defend U.S. territories under attack by a foreign adversary.

The only thing capable of restraining his ambitions during a second presidency is a unified Congress willing to impeach and remove him from office and military leaders who openly refuse to execute unlawful orders.

If U.S. territories had proper representation, ten more seats would be available in the Senate, and the fight over voting rights and gerrymandering would not exist.

As a Virgin Islander observing this moment on the first day of Virgin Islands History Month, my gaze turns to the nation that once purchased these islands from Denmark. Gazing on, across a vast ocean, we should be disturbed by the sight of our colonizer, sliding further from its roots as an imperial democracy to a capitalist autocracy.

These are dark times, but our ancestors proved that conquerors can be repelled. With every “good mahnin,” we wake up and breathe life into a new chapter of our story, one breath closer to freedom.