Op-ed: An Ode to the Virgin Islands
Why I left the rotunda for the rock — The story of one reporter’s year-long journey living, working and embracing the culture of one of the United States’ lesser-known territories.
This was my home.
I think I spent more time in this rotunda than I did my own Washington D.C. apartment. (I should have gotten a cot like some of those Cong…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.