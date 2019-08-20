One St. Croix Teacher Created an Amazon Wishlist for Classroom Supplies
St. Thomas ⎯ One St. Croix teacher is getting creative with gathering classroom supplies for the 2019-2020 academic school year. Joseph Bess, an 11th and 12th grade AP English teacher at Central High School launched a public wishlist on Amazon. While the practice may seem revolutionary, educators around the nation have been gaining public support for sc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.