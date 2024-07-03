Published July 2nd, 2024: by Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett. Plaskett is a delegate to Congress representing the U.S. Virgin Islands. She’s a member of the Democratic Party and served in her current role since she won the office in 2015.

The offices of Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett in Washington D.C., St. Croix, and St. Thomas will be closed from Wednesday, July 3rd through Friday, July 5th in observance of the U.S. Virgin Islands Emancipation Day and the Independence Day holidays. All offices will reopen on Monday, July 8th.

This upcoming July 3rd marks the 176th year since our enslaved ancestors in the Danish West Indies secured their freedom by way of violent resistance in Frederiksted in 1848. Emancipation Day is a day of remembrance where we as Virgin Islanders pay homage to our ancestors and reflect on their bravery and courage. This significant day, followed closely by July 4th, Independence Day, highlights the American enduring pursuit of freedom and justice. Together these days remind us of the relentless fight for equity and equality.

