The U.S. Virgin Islands Changed Course: Here’s What Might Come Next
St. Thomas — On the 20th of November, the results of a high stakes runoff election broke a cycle for winning incumbents. Governor-Elect Albert Bryan and Lt. Governor-Elect Tregenza Roach came out on top, after a packed — and arguably unusual — election cycle.
Making Governor Mapp the first sitting governor to lose a reelection bid since Roy Lester Schnei…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.