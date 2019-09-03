Mold Spore Excited to Start First Day as Magnet Student at St. Croix Educational Complex
St. Croix — Today marked the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year in the Virgin Islands! To get some reactions to the schools opening for this new school year, we caught up with one excited mold spore to get their thoughts on the beginning of the upcoming school year.
“I’ve been in every classroom at this point. Floating alongside every student, includ…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.