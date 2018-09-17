Urban Threadz Begins Stocking Local Clothing from ‘Made in St. Thomas’
St. Thomas — There are only five days left in summer and Urban Threadz just began stocking handmade t-shirts by local clothing line Made in St. Thomas — also known as Mist. Urban Threadz first began stocking limited supplies of clothing from Mist in early April.
Nearly five-months later, Made in St. Thomas foun…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.