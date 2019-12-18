Message From the VIPD: “Drive Merry, Bright, and Sober This Holiday Season”
This holiday season, the Virgin Islands Police Department/Office of Highway Safety (VIPD/VIOHS) is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), to remind all drivers about the dangers of drinking and driving. We’ll be working together to remind everyone of the importance of planning a so…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.