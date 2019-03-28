Meet Biko McMillan, a Published Poet from St. Croix and Our New Editor-in-Chief
We’re announcing a major change today, starting with our new editor-in-chief, Biko McMillan. Biko is a St. Croix native and the author of Writing on Roots, a book of poems he compiled into musings in April of 2018.
Writing on Roots is a collection of poetry broken up into five sections, which the author calls “musings.” They are musings on: childhood, l…
