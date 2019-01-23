McDonald’s is Spending Big on Ads as Wendy’s Expands East in St. Thomas
St. Thomas — The snappy, freckle-faced, redhead is making Four Winds Plaza its new home. Wendy’s is expanding further east in St. Thomas, and the move has prompted McDonald’s to launch what might actually be one of its most costly marketing campaigns in the territory.
Using its extremely popular social pages, Wendy’s has begun pushing the envelope in a l…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.