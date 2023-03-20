March 20th, 2023 | The Committee on Government Operation, Veterans Affairs, and Consumer Protection｜Public Live Stream
Watch the 35th Legislature of the Virgin Islands meet for the Committee on Government Operation, Veterans Affairs, and Consumer Protection, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. EST.
Charlotte Amalie𑁋The U.S. Virgin Islands Legislature streams hearings and sessions for the public record. Anyone can watch live or recorded sessions online, including on YouTube, the largest video platform in the world.
Here’s today’s live stream: