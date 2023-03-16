March 16th, 2023 | The Committee on Disaster Recovery, Infrastructure & Planning｜Public Live Stream
Watch the 35th Legislature of the Virgin Islands meet for the Committee on Disaster Recovery, Infrastructure & Planning, scheduled for 10 am EST.
Charlotte Amalie𑁋The U.S. Virgin Islands Legislature streams hearings and sessions for the public record. Anyone can watch live or recorded sessions online, including on YouTube, the largest video platform in the world.
Here’s today’s live stream:
