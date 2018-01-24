Mapp: “In the Virgin Islands, we’ve long had universal healthcare”
St. Thomas — Five months ago, Governor Kenneth Mapp sat down for an interview with national publication The Atlantic to discuss healthcare in U.S. Territories, the governor also made false claims about access to universal healthcare in the Virgin Islands. Governor Mapp discussed at length the territory’s healthcare system and its relationship with the U…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.