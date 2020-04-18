Look Out it’s 5G! The Conspiracy of COVID-19?
As the coronavirus sweeps the globe, so do rumors about what caused it and how it’s spread. One that’s gained steam online is that the new 5g Network caused the disease. That’s completely wrong. COVID-19 is spread from person-to-person contact. It is in no way can travel through something like radio waves.
According to the CDC, Coronaviruses are a family…
