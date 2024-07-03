Submitted July 2nd, 2024: by Lieutenant Governor Tregenza Roach, Esq. Roach is a Kittitian politician holding office in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He’s a member of the Democratic Party and serving in his second term with Governor Albert Bryan.

I join a proud and grateful Virgin Islands community as we commemorate the 176th anniversary of the Emancipation of enslaved Africans in our home, the former Danish West Indies. This is a very significant observance in Virgin Islands history because it offers us a moment to reflect on the day that our brave and courageous ancestors rose up and demanded their freedom.

The events that led to our Emancipation on July 3, 1848 demonstrated the passion of our ancestors who were poised to end oppression and servitude on their own terms. Danish Governor General Peter Von Scholten’s proclamation to abolish slavery in twelve years was rightfully not acceptable by the enslaved population and resulted in a massive rebellion in the town of Frederiksted, St. Croix, under the steadfast leadership of General Buddhoe.

We remain indebted to General Buddhoe and to our extraordinary ancestors who made many sacrifices for the freedoms we enjoy today. As such, Emancipation Day is a day of reflection, reverence, and respect for our fearless leaders. Their actions should inspire us to continue to fight against the many injustices that affect our people and communities. Following the footprints of our ancestors, we must remain unified in the fight for civil liberties, human rights, and equality for generations to come.

The Fort Frederik grounds mark the location of this most sacred and triumphant day in the unique history of Virgin Islands. As we gather today throughout the Territory to celebrate Emancipation Day, I pray for the continued strength and resilience of the people of the Virgin Islands.

Happy Emancipation Day!