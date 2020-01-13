Letters from the Founder 𑁋 Fear + Hopelessness
Today, I woke up and immediately noticed that I didn’t feel like myself. A few seconds after opening my eyes, I started to cry. Wondering why I was here. Why did I wake up today? And why do I feel like I’m suffering?
All of these thoughts and emotions rushed through my mind after waking up on my living room couch. For several weeks I’ve slept on my couch…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.