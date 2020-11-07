Let Freedom Reign: Joe Biden/Kamala Harris Wins the 2020 Elections
Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.
His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes th…
