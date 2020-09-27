Legislature Votes to Continue Corporal Punishment in Schools
In a 12 to 2 vote during Friday’s legislative session, a bill prohibiting corporal punishment in a school setting was struck down by legislators. Though the overall bill by Sen. Janelle Sarauw’s passed an amendment by Sen. Kenneth Gittens prompted a vote to take down the section of the bill that pertained to corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is d…
