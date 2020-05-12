Keeping the Culture Alive: Importance of the Storytelling History
Storytelling has traveled, survived and thrived through all expectations. One of the first tools to teaching that many parts of the world still use today for many purposes. However, stories in the western Caribbean came directly from Africa in the times of slavery. These stories traveled on the tongues of the slaves through the middle passage across the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.