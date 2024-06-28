The Committee on Government Operations, Veterans Affairs, and Consumer Protection has scheduled a meeting for 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2024, in the Frits E. Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room on St. Croix.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive testimony and consider the following legislative measures:

BLOCK I

10:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M.

The Committee will receive testimony concerning:

Bill No. 35-0239 An Act honoring and commending Mrs. Claire Lorraine Brown Roker for her dedicated service to the Virgin Islands community by naming the visitors center at the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility, St. Croix, Virgin Islands, the “Claire L. Roker Visitors Center.”

Invited Testifiers:

Ms. Glendia Caines, Resident

Mr. Jose Raul Carrillo, Resident

Dr. Clema Lewis, Resident

Ms. Bridget Dawson, Resident

Mr. Rupert Ross, Resident

Honorable Ronald Russell, Esq., Former Senate President

Mr. Jimmy Warren, Jr., Resident

Mr. Christopher Richardson, Resident

Honorable Donna Christian-Christensen, MD, Former Virgin Islands Delegate to Congress

Ms. Melody Rames, Resident

BLOCK II

11:30 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

The Committee will receive testimony concerning:

Bill No. 35-0195 A Resolution honoring and commending Mr. Willard John for his many contributions to the youth and the culture of the Virgin Islands.

Invited Testifiers:

Mr. Wallace Williams, Resident

Honorable Vargrave Richards, Former Lt. Governor

Mr. Whitman Browne, Resident

Ms. Aminah Saleem, Resident

Ms. Alscess Brown, Resident

Hononorable Sammuel Sanes, St. Croix Administrator

Mr. Carl Gotts, Resident

LUNCH

1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M.

BLOCK III

2:00 P.M. – 3:30 P.M.

The Committee will receive testimony concerning:

Bill No. 35-0242 A Resolution honoring and commending Miguel Santos, Jr., aka “DJ Poppy Pops” for his contributions in the field of music and in radio broadcasting of musical events and local social musical events and specifically contributing to the art of deejaying and the teaching of deejaying.

Invited Testifiers:

Mr. Delvin D. Duggins, Sr., Resident

Ms. Juanita Boneque, Resident

Mr. Jamall Mingo, Resident

Ms. Maricela Santos, Resident

Mr. Melvin Forbes, Resident

Mr. Collin Hodge, Resident

BLOCK IV

3:30 P.M. – 5:00 P.M.

The Committee will receive testimony concerning:

Bill No. 35-0198 An Act amending title 29 Virgin Islands Code, chapter 8, by adding subchapter III to institute a ban prohibiting any food service establishment and food service provider from selling or distributing in the Virgin Islands a disposable food container that is composed in whole or in part of polystyrene foam and prohibiting any manufacturer or store from providing polystyrene loose fill packaging.

Invited Testifiers:

Ms. Dawn Henry, Esq., Senior Advisor, Beyond Plastic

Honorable H. Nathalie Hodge, Commissioner, V.I. Department of Licensing and Consumer

Honorable Jean Pierre Oriol, Commissioner, V.I. Department of Planning & Natural Resources