June 28th, 2024 | Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance｜Public Live Stream
The Committee on Government Operations, Veterans Affairs, and Consumer Protection has scheduled a meeting for 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2024, in the Frits E. Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room on St. Croix.
The purpose of the meeting is to receive testimony and consider the following legislative measures:
BLOCK I
10:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M.
The Committee will receive testimony concerning:
Bill No. 35-0239 An Act honoring and commending Mrs. Claire Lorraine Brown Roker for her dedicated service to the Virgin Islands community by naming the visitors center at the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility, St. Croix, Virgin Islands, the “Claire L. Roker Visitors Center.”
Invited Testifiers:
Ms. Glendia Caines, Resident
Mr. Jose Raul Carrillo, Resident
Dr. Clema Lewis, Resident
Ms. Bridget Dawson, Resident
Mr. Rupert Ross, Resident
Honorable Ronald Russell, Esq., Former Senate President
Mr. Jimmy Warren, Jr., Resident
Mr. Christopher Richardson, Resident
Honorable Donna Christian-Christensen, MD, Former Virgin Islands Delegate to Congress
Ms. Melody Rames, Resident
BLOCK II
11:30 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.
The Committee will receive testimony concerning:
Bill No. 35-0195 A Resolution honoring and commending Mr. Willard John for his many contributions to the youth and the culture of the Virgin Islands.
Invited Testifiers:
Mr. Wallace Williams, Resident
Honorable Vargrave Richards, Former Lt. Governor
Mr. Whitman Browne, Resident
Ms. Aminah Saleem, Resident
Ms. Alscess Brown, Resident
Hononorable Sammuel Sanes, St. Croix Administrator
Mr. Carl Gotts, Resident
LUNCH
1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M.
BLOCK III
2:00 P.M. – 3:30 P.M.
The Committee will receive testimony concerning:
Bill No. 35-0242 A Resolution honoring and commending Miguel Santos, Jr., aka “DJ Poppy Pops” for his contributions in the field of music and in radio broadcasting of musical events and local social musical events and specifically contributing to the art of deejaying and the teaching of deejaying.
Invited Testifiers:
Mr. Delvin D. Duggins, Sr., Resident
Ms. Juanita Boneque, Resident
Mr. Jamall Mingo, Resident
Ms. Maricela Santos, Resident
Mr. Melvin Forbes, Resident
Mr. Collin Hodge, Resident
BLOCK IV
3:30 P.M. – 5:00 P.M.
The Committee will receive testimony concerning:
Bill No. 35-0198 An Act amending title 29 Virgin Islands Code, chapter 8, by adding subchapter III to institute a ban prohibiting any food service establishment and food service provider from selling or distributing in the Virgin Islands a disposable food container that is composed in whole or in part of polystyrene foam and prohibiting any manufacturer or store from providing polystyrene loose fill packaging.
Invited Testifiers:
Ms. Dawn Henry, Esq., Senior Advisor, Beyond Plastic
Honorable H. Nathalie Hodge, Commissioner, V.I. Department of Licensing and Consumer
Honorable Jean Pierre Oriol, Commissioner, V.I. Department of Planning & Natural Resources