The 35th Legislature’s Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance has scheduled a hearing to receive testimony and discuss the budget of various departments and agencies at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas.

9:00 A.M.

Department of Labor, Honorable Gary Molloy, Commissioner

12:30 P.M.

Division of Personnel, Cindy Richardson, Director

Govt. Employees Services Commission

2:30 P.M.

Office of Collective Bargaining, Joss Springette, Esq., Chief Negotiator