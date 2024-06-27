June 27th, 2024 | Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance｜Public Live Stream
The 35th Legislature’s Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance has scheduled a hearing to receive testimony and discuss the budget of various departments and agencies at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas.
9:00 A.M.
Department of Labor, Honorable Gary Molloy, Commissioner
12:30 P.M.
Division of Personnel, Cindy Richardson, Director
Govt. Employees Services Commission
2:30 P.M.
Office of Collective Bargaining, Joss Springette, Esq., Chief Negotiator